Traffic changes in Kenova

Broad Hollow Road will be closed to through traffic because of construction.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are some traffic changes in the Kenova area.

According to the Kenova Police Department, the installation of the crossover and the closure of the eastbound bridge over Broad Hollow on Interstate 64 is complete. Traffic is down to a single lane in both directions. All traffic will use the westbound bridge until the eastbound span is finished.

Police say the demolition of the eastbound bridge started Tuesday morning. Broad Hollow Road will be closed to through traffic because of construction. Officials say there will be heavy equipment, along will falling concrete and steel for the next few months.

There will be changes to traffic patterns such as a stop sign at the top of the on-ramp. All eastbound traffic will be in a single lane at that point. Traffic will have to stop, then cross into the single eastbound traffic lane to position their vehicle for the crossover.

Officials say drivers are urged to use extreme care pulling away from the stop. Moving forward by just a few feet can put you and others in harm’s way, according to police. Drivers are asked to make sure the certain traffic lane is clear before moving past the stop sign.

There are alternate routes available. You could cross into Catlettsburg and use that access point. This would get rid of the stop at the Kenova on-ramp.

Another option could be using exit 6 on I-64. Police say it only adds five minutes to your trip to the Huntington Mall area. Officials are anticipating delays of getting onto the intestate during peak hours to be at least five minutes.

