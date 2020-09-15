Two new COVID-19 cases connected with outbreak at rehabilitation center
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are two additional cases of coronavirus.
Officials say both cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbook.
This brings Meigs County to 30 active cases and 167 total cases.
Two additional people have recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to 130.
