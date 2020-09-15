West Virginia Gov. issues executive order for travel sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday issued an executive order about travel sports in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This order deals with sports that are not WVSSAC sanctioned.

The order prohibits sports teams and travel leagues from bringing players or spectators together for practices or competitions in counties that fall under the ‘red,’ ‘orange’ or ‘gold’ categories on the county alert system map.

The order defines “travel sports teams” as “teams that typically travel, often long distances and/or out of state, to games, competitions, and/or tournaments, and “travel leagues” means leagues that typically encourage or involve travel by teams and players, often long distance and/or out of state, to games, competitions, and/or tournaments.”

The order also restricts the social gathering limit of outdoor activities in gold, orange, or red counties from 25 to 10 people.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office:

“...Gov. Justice also announced Monday that he has signed an executive order, prohibiting travel sports teams from participating in practices, games, or other competitions within counties designated as gold, orange, or red in the County Alert System. This restriction does not apply to teams and leagues that play in defined, relatively small geographic areas, such as within a single county or a few counties in the state of West Virginia."

