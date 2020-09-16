6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, including two young teenagers.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Wednesday.

The latest cases involve a 48-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

All are isolating at home.

Overall, there have been 384 total positive cases -- 138 for this month alone.

Six people have died as a result of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.