70 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there are 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
As of Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., there are 2,175 total coronavirus cases. Of those 2,160 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.
60 people have died in connection to COVID-19.
There are currently 791 active cases.
26 more people have recovered, bringing that total to 1,324.
