70 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there are 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

As of Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., there are 2,175 total coronavirus cases. Of those 2,160 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

60 people have died in connection to COVID-19.

There are currently 791 active cases.

26 more people have recovered, bringing that total to 1,324.

