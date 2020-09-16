COVID-19 claims another life in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, adding that there are three more coronavirus cases in the county.

Health officials say one of the latest cases is connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks.

Overall, there have been 176 positive cases, including three which are probable.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the virus has claimed 10 lives in Gallia County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.