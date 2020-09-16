COVID-19 Ky. | 745 new cases, 9 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – In his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 745 new cases and nine additional deaths.

The total number of cases has risen to 58,000 since the pandemic started.

Ninety-five of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 15 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 27 days old.

“While those are more cases than we would like to see based on significant tests and testing that we are continuing on our day-to-day basis, our positivity rate is now under 4% again, just barely,” Beshear said in a release.

Overall, the state has had 1,074 deaths since the pandemic started.

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate was 3.97%, and at least 10,962 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.