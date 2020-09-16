Finding flexibility within your job

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to a new survey by FlexJobs, 75% of people have experienced burnout at work. Nearly half say their stress levels are high or very high.

People are also more than three times as likely to report having poor mental health now versus before the pandemic.

Career Coach Brie Reynolds stopped by Studio 3 to share tips on how to ask for more flexibility at work.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.