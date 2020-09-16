Fire department asking for public’s help in identifying two people in photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for help in identifying two people.

They say the two are wanted for questioning in connection to a structure fire on September 4 at 1014 7th Avenue.

Officials say if you recognize them, please call Lt. Alford at 304-348-8137. All information is confidential.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.