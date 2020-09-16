Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with daycare

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says they’ve received $6 million dollars to help with daycares.

According to Gov. Justice, the funding from the CARES Act that provides support to the state’s childcare network was set to end on September 30.

On Wednesday during a press conference, Gov. Justice announced they have another $6 million in funding through the end of 2020.

Governor Justice says the money is coming out of their CARES dollars.

