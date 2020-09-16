HHS & Midland split soccer doubleheader

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last Friday night, Huntington High and Midland played for the shield in football. Tuesday, soccer took center state in Ona as both the boys and girls teams renewed their rivalry. In the first game, HHS won 3-1 sparked by goals from Sophie Weiler and Claire Burbery. In the second game, Huntington High jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Andrew Brewster. But Midland answered back quickly on a penalty kick goal from Garrett Shields to tie the game. The Knights then pulled away to get the 6-2 victory.

