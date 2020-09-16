Advertisement

HHS & Midland split soccer doubleheader

HHS girls win game 1 with Knights taking nightcap
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last Friday night, Huntington High and Midland played for the shield in football. Tuesday, soccer took center state in Ona as both the boys and girls teams renewed their rivalry. In the first game, HHS won 3-1 sparked by goals from Sophie Weiler and Claire Burbery. In the second game, Huntington High jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Andrew Brewster. But Midland answered back quickly on a penalty kick goal from Garrett Shields to tie the game. The Knights then pulled away to get the 6-2 victory.

VOD Recordings

HHS MIDLAND SOCCER DOUBLE HEADERS

Updated: 9 hours ago
