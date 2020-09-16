UPDATE | Officials urge extra caution after Kanawha County turns red on County alert System map

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, City of Charleston and Kanawha County Commission are asking residents to use extra precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after Kanawha County turned red on the County Alert System Map, which indicate a rise of coronavirus cases in the county.

In red, schools must continue to suspend in-person learning and school-related activities.

According to Kanawha County Schools, the only major change with the change from orange to red is that sports conditioning has to stop, along with all other extra-curricular activities. Officials say daily meal deliveries by bus will continue along with other critical services.

“We anticipate the number of cases will continue to rise as we see the full effect of Labor Day weekend activities,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We can’t let down our guards. Wear your mask, maintain social distancing, stay home when you’re sick, and frequently wash your hands.”

“The toll this is taking on the children in our community is immeasurable,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We all must take the necessary precautions and do whatever we can to stop the spread of COVID so our youth can resume some semblance of normalcy in their lives. We have to do this for them.”

“Increasing COVID cases puts a strain on our Health Care workers and our Emergency Medical System. We must do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” stated Commission President Kent Carper.

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “This is a very difficult and frustrating time for all Kanawha Countians. We have to make sure we are wearing masks, and following guidelines so we can begin in-person schooling and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

ORIGINAL STORY 9/16/20 @ 10:13 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has turned red on the County Alert System map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the map, which is updated as of September 15, shows that Kanawha County is in the red.

The map says Kanawha County’s number of daily cases per 100,000 on a seven day rolling average is at 25.02.

Kanawha County was at 22.38 as of September 14, meaning they were listed as orange.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.