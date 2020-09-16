Advertisement

KHSAA moves start of winter sports practice back, alters volleyball state tournament

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Board of Control voted to move the start of high school basketball practice to October 26 with competition beginning on November 23 as scheduled. The move was made to that practices don’t overlap with district volleyball tournaments.

District tournaments start on February 15 and regionals on February 22. The boys will play their Sweet 16 from Wednesday, March 3-Sunday, March 7. The girls will play the following week from Wednesday, March 10-Sunday, March 14. This is all with the original schedule.

The game limit will stay the same for high school basketball. Competition can start on November 23.

Pertaining to fall sports, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said that there were some situations around the state from the first week of competition that concerned him. He added that letters may be sent to those certain schools in “south-central Kentucky” notifying them to shut down sports if things continue.

The volleyball state tournament will also look different. There will be a semi-state round before the state tournament. Regions 1-8 will draw for their semi-state opponent, while regions 9-16 will draw on their half of the state before an eight-team state tournament. The quarterfinals will be played at the main site on one day. Semifinals and finals will be held on the next.

In addition, wrestling, considered a high-contact sport, could start on November 2 with competition on December 7. The other two high-contact sports in dance and competitive cheer could start practice on Monday, September 21. Wrestling can start competition on December 7.

Swimming & diving and bowling can start practice on November 2. Swimming & diving can start competition on November 16, a week later than the original start.

