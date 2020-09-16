KSP investigating shooting that sends one to hospital

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting.

It happened Saturday in Pike County.

Kentucky State Police say they responded to a residence on Road Creek and say they found a man who had been shot.

Troopers say Charles Branham was unlawfully inside another man’s residence. Investigators say an altercation then happened which left Branham with a gunshot wound.

Branham was taken to the hospital where he is listed as stable.

The investigation will be presented to the Pike County Grand jury. No charges have been filed.

