Man arrested on 47 counts of sexual abuse by parent or guardian

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested for nearly 50 counts of sexual abuse by parent or guardian.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Steven T. Estep, 50, of Gilboa, has been arrested.

The criminal complaint states that Estep allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile between February and July 2020.

He’s being held in Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The incident is under investigation.

