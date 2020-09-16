New guidance for travel sports in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state’s guidance on low-contact sports has been updated to include recent changes to the state’s color coded maps. Our previous story can be found here.

Beginning Wednesday, September 16th, any county in the orange, red or gold categories on the County Alert System, will not be able to bring players or spectators together for travel leagues. In order to reduce community spread, no practices, games or other competition can be held in those counties.

“Travel Sports Teams” are defined as teams that typically travel, often long distances or out of state, to games, competitions and tournaments.

“Travel Leagues” are defined as leagues that typically encourage or involve travel by teams and players, often long distances or out of state to games, competitions and/or tournaments.

This ban does not apply to teams and leagues that play in small geographic areas, or only travel to a few counties within the state. It also only applies to sports that are sports that are not WVSSAC sanctioned.

The state provided a list of operation restrictions and requirements to safely re-open or continue operating, including implementing social distancing, limiting excessive interaction among players.

Other measures like encouraging customers and spectators to make non-cash payments and purchase tickets electronically are listed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Players should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before practice and competitions, including temperature checks.

The frequency of cleaning measures should be increased at common “touch-points" like doorknobs, handles, latches, and equipment.

Spectators should also be screened wear face coverings where appropriate.

You can read more about the executive order here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.