Ohio attorney general joins group of US officials asking Netflix to remove film ‘Cuties’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining other top state attorneys to request that Netflix removes “Cuties” from the film library.

Yost, along with the attorney generals from Florida, Louisiana, and Texas say the film “shows children using their bodies in a sexual manner to get themselves out of trouble; it graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children; and it shows the creation and publication of child pornography.”

“In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways. I vehemently opposed the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

The attorney generals sent a letter to Netflix’s chief executive officer asking for the removal.

“Cuties” has received criticism from some viewers who say the film is “child porn.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.