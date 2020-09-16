UPDATE | Putnam County schools will not start in-person instruction this week

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools will not start in-person instruction this week.

They made the announcement Wednesday.

Officials with Putnam County Schools say as of Wednesday, Putnam County is orange on the map and trending towards red, noting heightened community transmission. As a result of this color change and consultation and advisement from state and local health officials, Putnam County Schools will continue Remote Learning for the week’s remainder.

The county was moved to the new Gold zone shortly after the new color was revealed on Tuesday. Counties in this zone are allowed to resume in-person instruction and extracurricular activities with COVID-19 guidelines. But county officials decided against the move.

Students at Winfield High School say they are disappointed because virtual learning has been tough.

“I have been struggling with online school, and I think we will do a lot better if we get back in the classroom,” said Dylan Sibold, a junior at Winfield High.

