Safety study ongoing for AA Highway improvements

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A highway that many drivers would call “dangerous” is being studied for problem areas and improvements for safety.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been conducting surveys along the AA Highway since August 2019.

The goal is to identify the best solutions for particular areas of the highway that connects many in our region to the Cincinnati area.

“That’s one of the things we want to address,” said KYTC District 9 spokesperson Allen Blair. “How can we improve intersection safety on the AA Highway, as well as what can we do for future traffic?”

Some of the improvements may simply be adding more signage to areas or traffic lights. Blair says there are other spots that may require more extensive projects like using pavements that give better traction, addressing drainage areas, or overhead lighting.

The study is set to wrap up in October, and then the KYTC will present findings and proposals to lawmakers to approve funding for the projects.

It’s estimated the improvements could total to about $17.5 million in costs.

While the KYTC met with local leaders and schools during the studies, if you would like to report issues or concerns about the AA Highway, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.