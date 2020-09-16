Advertisement

Second inmate death related to COVID-19

A second inmate has died in connection to the coronavirus.
A second inmate has died in connection to the coronavirus.(KFYR-TV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second inmate has died in connection to the coronavirus.

Autopsy records show the death of a Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died in July from an underlying health condition which also involved COVID-19 complications.

A 73-year-old male inmate who died on July 17 in the prison’s infirmary had previously tested negative, but lab results received after his death came back positive. At that time, officials say his death was attributed to his underlying health condition, but his death certificate from the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner lists the coronavirus as a complicating factor. This is based on autopsy results.

The other inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Complex passed away on September 13 at a hospital outside of the facility. He was 54 years old and had an underlying medical condition. Officials say he was hospitalized shortly after his COVID-19 test came back positive in late August. The preliminary assessment from the hospital attributes the cause to COVID-19. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is waiting on OCME findings.

DCR’s only other COVID-19 related inmate death happened in August. The 40-year-old man was from South Central Regional Jail and died at an outside hospital. He had underlying medical conditions and health officials attributed the cause to complications from COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

How to spot and treat sun damage

Updated: 31 minutes ago
How to spot and treat sun damage

Video

Kanawha County is in the Red

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Kanawha County is in the Red

Video

Restrictions with Travel Sports in West Virginia

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Restrictions with Travel Sports in West Virginia

Local

Meigs County volleyball player remembered during funeral

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
Jordan Hardwick, 17, passed away Friday after collapsing at volleyball practice.

Local

WVU on-campus positives in one location to count as single case

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Nearly 1,500 cases of COVID-19 have already been reported among WVU students

Latest News

Local

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, there have been 336 cases in the county, 212 which have recovered.

Local

70 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are currently 791 active cases.

Local

COVID-19 claims another life in Gallia County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the virus has claimed 10 lives in Gallia County.

Local

Fire department asking for public’s help in identifying two people in photo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
They say the two are wanted for questioning in connection to a structure fire on September 4 at 1014 7th Avenue.

Local

UPDATE | Putnam County schools will not start in-person instruction this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and Chaelesse Delpleche
They made the announcement Wednesday.

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two young teenagers are among the latest people affected.