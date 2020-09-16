Second inmate death related to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second inmate has died in connection to the coronavirus.

Autopsy records show the death of a Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died in July from an underlying health condition which also involved COVID-19 complications.

A 73-year-old male inmate who died on July 17 in the prison’s infirmary had previously tested negative, but lab results received after his death came back positive. At that time, officials say his death was attributed to his underlying health condition, but his death certificate from the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner lists the coronavirus as a complicating factor. This is based on autopsy results.

The other inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Complex passed away on September 13 at a hospital outside of the facility. He was 54 years old and had an underlying medical condition. Officials say he was hospitalized shortly after his COVID-19 test came back positive in late August. The preliminary assessment from the hospital attributes the cause to COVID-19. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is waiting on OCME findings.

DCR’s only other COVID-19 related inmate death happened in August. The 40-year-old man was from South Central Regional Jail and died at an outside hospital. He had underlying medical conditions and health officials attributed the cause to complications from COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.