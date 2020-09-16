Shawnee Sports Complex shutting down until further notice

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Shawnee Sports Complex in Kanawha County is closing down until further notice.

Kanawha County Commissioners made the announcement Wednesday after the governor issued an executive order Tuesday.

The executive order stated that counties ranked in the ‘red,’ ‘orange,’ or ‘gold’ on the state’s metrics map must limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

Because of that, commissioners said they decided to close the sports complex until further notice.

Commissioners says all activities scheduled at the complex are being canceled until the order is lifted or until the county moves into the ‘yellow’ or ‘green’ ranking on the map.

