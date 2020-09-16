Advertisement

Ten COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ten deaths associated with the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on September 16, here have been 493,568 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,196 total cases and 290 deaths.

The deaths include an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Mingo County, an 88-year old female from Mason County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County.

The DHHR says there are 3,236 active cases currently.

9,670 people have recovered from COVID-19.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (39), Berkeley (911), Boone (185), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (677), Calhoun (22), Clay (32), Doddridge (17), Fayette (492), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (116), Hampshire (97), Hancock (139), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (235), Jefferson (410), Kanawha (2,083), Lewis (38), Lincoln (145), Logan (555), Marion (246), Marshall (145), Mason (129), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (154), Mingo (324), Monongalia (1,768), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (75), Ohio (340), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (441), Raleigh (449), Randolph (231), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (31), Taylor (115), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (325), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (342), Wyoming (83).

