Traffic stop turns into pursuit

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man lead troopers on a pursuit that ended in a crash.

It happened on Monday evening just before 7.

A trooper with Kentucky State Police says he clocked a vehicle driven by Hark Mullins at 102 miles per hour on US 23. He turned on his lights and Mullins took off and turned onto KY 645.

Troopers say the vehicle lost control and hit a ditch, causing it to lose its back bumper but continued traveling until to came to an abrupt stop.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, Mullins drove off. After traveling several roads, Mullins lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment at the intersection of of KY 645 and KY 2033.

Mullins was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading 1st degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, DUI and other traffic violations.

He’s being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.