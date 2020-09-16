Two deaths associated with COVID-19 in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments say an 83-year-old man and a 90-year-old man has passed away.

This brings the total number of deaths to eight as of Wednesday.

According to the health departments, there have been seven new cases reported. 455 people have had coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

Two more people have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 393.

