UPDATE | Accident involving pickup trucks and house turns fatal

UPDATE 9/16/20 @ 2:49 p.m.

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person who was taken to the hospital in a crash has died.

The accident involved two pickup trucks and a house. The drivers of the pickup trucks were taken to the hospital.

Troopers say one of the drivers has died. The other is in critical condition.

WSAZ is working to learn more.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

UPDATE 9/16/20 @ 11:58 a.m.

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - An accident involving two pickup trucks and a house has sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 9:45 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Pike Street.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Ford pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the rear of a Toyota pickup going in the same direction. Both trucks went off the road and the Ford hit a house.

Troopers say both drivers were taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

The homeowner was inside at the time, but did not get injured.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/16/20 @ 10:50 a.m.

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash, dispatchers say.

It happened around 9:45 Wednesday morning on Pike Street.

Coal Grove Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.