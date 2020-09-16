Warm clime features hazy skies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two big national weather headlines across the USA will conspire to keep wsaz.com meteorologists busy the rest of this week. First and foremost the western wildfires have spewed enough smoke particles into the sky to allow for a coast to coast “bathing” of the air with a thin dirty soot. So our hazy sunned skies which are responsible for dramatic sunrises and sunsets will roll on thru Friday. Tuesday evening the sun set in an orangey ball across much of the region.

The second weather event of note is the slow pace of Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Sally. In a nearly unanimous ensemble mean, computer models have Sally meandering into the northern Gulf coast near Mobile Alabama then heading on a northeastward trek toward Myrtle Beach. While strong winds near hurricane force will accompany the passage of Sally’s eye wall as she crosses the coast, the swath from Alabama thru Georgia and the Carolinas will be in the midst of a slowly moving tropical rain storm capable of widespread and serious flash flooding.

For our area, Sally will rob any moisture away from the Tri=State area so a rather pleasantly warm by day, comfy at night pattern will hold sway through Friday. Then a cooler north wind will invade by weekend high school and college football games (The Herd kicks at 3:30 Saturday at the Joan, CBS Sports national TV as the Mountaineers of Appy State visit Huntington).

