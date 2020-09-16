Advertisement

Warm clime features hazy skies

September dry week rolls on
The hazy skies across the state are a reminder that wildfires out West cannot only affect the weather here at home.
The hazy skies across the state are a reminder that wildfires out West cannot only affect the weather here at home.(KSFY)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two big national weather headlines across the USA will conspire to keep wsaz.com meteorologists busy the rest of this week. First and foremost the western wildfires have spewed enough smoke particles into the sky to allow for a coast to coast “bathing” of the air with a thin dirty soot. So our hazy sunned skies which are responsible for dramatic sunrises and sunsets will roll on thru Friday. Tuesday evening the sun set in an orangey ball across much of the region.

The second weather event of note is the slow pace of Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Sally. In a nearly unanimous ensemble mean, computer models have Sally meandering into the northern Gulf coast near Mobile Alabama then heading on a northeastward trek toward Myrtle Beach. While strong winds near hurricane force will accompany the passage of Sally’s eye wall as she crosses the coast, the swath from Alabama thru Georgia and the Carolinas will be in the midst of a slowly moving tropical rain storm capable of widespread and serious flash flooding.

For our area, Sally will rob any moisture away from the Tri=State area so a rather pleasantly warm by day, comfy at night pattern will hold sway through Friday. Then a cooler north wind will invade by weekend high school and college football games (The Herd kicks at 3:30 Saturday at the Joan, CBS Sports national TV as the Mountaineers of Appy State visit Huntington).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Cooler Starts Are More September-like

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Hurricane Sally figures to stay south of our region this week paving the way for very nice late summer weather.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Weather

Drew's Monday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 23 hours ago
Meteorologist Drew Narsutis looks at the week ahead, including the possible local effects from Hurricane Sally.

Forecast

Nice vacation week weather

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
September will live up to its stellar weather reputation this week. And bonus headline, next week too says Tony C.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Clouds Break For Pleasant Sunshine

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Following a soggy Sunday, drier conditions are expected for the start of the work and school week. Towards the end of the week, some tropical moisture could move into the area, bringing another round of showers. Then, drier and much cooler air takes over for the weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Nicer weather to follow Sunday showers

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Passing showers and thunderstorms are likely across the entire Tri-State on Sunday ahead of a cold front. Once this front crosses the region Sunday night, the upcoming week will start off with a few nice days before rain chances return towards the end, as attention turns to another cold front plus a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Rain chances return this weekend

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a dry stretch, rain chances will be on the increase this weekend, with the best opportunity for area-wide rain on Sunday. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in some locations on Saturday. By the start of next week, dry weather will return as temperatures fall back near normal.

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks to the weekend and beyond, with a mix of rain and September sunshine in his forecast.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Unseasonable warmth continues, then closer to normal

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Despite a cold front crossing Friday, temperatures will continue to remain unseasonably warm over the next couple days. Another cold front that crosses on Sunday will bring a decent shot at widespread rain, then knock readings back down closer to normal for much of the week ahead.