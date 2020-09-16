WSAZ Now Desk | Schools weigh decisions on opening in-person after new color added to W.Va. map
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several schools in West Virginia were weighing the options Wednesday morning after being put in the new ‘gold' category on the state’s color-coded metrics map.
One of those counties was Putnam, where officials ended up deciding to stick with remote learning for the remainder of the week.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.