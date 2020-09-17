Advertisement

30 more cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

90 people reported hospitalized
COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 30 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Thursday at 4:30 p.m., there are 2,205 total cases in the county. 2,190 of those are confirmed and 15 are probable.

There are 799 active cases.

There have been 60 coronavirus-associated deaths.

Ninety people have been hospitalized: 71 at CAMC, 13 at Thomas Memorial Hospital and six at St. Francis Hospital.

Officials report that more than one-third of all the COVID-19 patients in West Virginia hospitals are at CAMC’s four hospitals. Some of them are in the ICU and some are on ventilators. That’s in addition to patients in the hospital for non-COVID reasons.

Hospital officials say that even before the pandemic, CAMC’s hospitals were running near capacity, but having employees off with the virus or being quarantined because of exposure to a positive case has been challenging.

Countywide in Kanawha, officials say 22 more people have recovered, which brings the total number up to 1,346.

Health department officials say KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will have drive-up testing events at the following days and times:

  • 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV (free flu vaccines available)
  • Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at More Excellent Life Way Church, 504 Virginia Street W (Five Corners) (free flu vaccines available)

