7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Thursday.
The newest cases involve a 68-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, a 68-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man.
Overall, the county has had 391 positive cases since the pandemic started, with 145 this month alone.
There have been six deaths.
