7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Thursday.

The newest cases involve a 68-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, a 68-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man.

Overall, the county has had 391 positive cases since the pandemic started, with 145 this month alone.

There have been six deaths.

