Another person dies from COVID-19 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying the victim was a resident from the Oakmont Manor long-term care facility.

In addition, five new coronavirus cases are reported: a 78-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 79-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy.

Overall, the county has had 341 positive cases. Of those, 123 are still active.

The latest death makes six deaths in the county since the pandemic started.

