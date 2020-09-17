Advertisement

Bible Center School moves to virtual learning

This change comes after Gov. Justice said Wednesday he and his staff had been in close contact with Bible Center about its opening.
This change comes after Gov. Justice said Wednesday he and his staff had been in close contact with Bible Center about its opening.
This change comes after Gov. Justice said Wednesday he and his staff had been in close contact with Bible Center about its opening.(Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bible Center School in Charleston has moved to virtual learning for all students as of Wednesday.

In a statement, Executive Pastor John King said, “Consistent with its current policy, Bible Center School transitioned to a virtual learning environment for all students upon the designation of Kanawha County as a red county under the State’s COVID-19 color coding system. The transition became effective yesterday following the conclusion of classes and will remain in effect until further notice.”

This change comes after Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he and his staff had been in close contact with Bible Center about its opening.

Bible Center School opened on Monday morning despite the governor’s orders.

Bible Center School faced criticism for its reopening from both the governor and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

30 more cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ninety people are reported hospitalized.

Local

7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has had 391 positive cases since the pandemic started, with 145 this month alone.

Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hocking Hills State Park.

Studio 3

Explore Ohio’s Appalachian Country

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Lydia Mihalik on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Toys that teach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner on Studio 3.

Local

Ohio Governor announces new school dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement during his press update on COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday afternoon.

Local

Fmr. Rowan County youth pastor accused of exposing himself to a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former youth pastor in Rowan County is accused of exposing himself to a minor.

Studio 3

Tech to help busy back to school families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tech lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | WVU on-campus positives in one location to count as single case

Updated: 2 hours ago

Studio 3

Small businesses pivoting during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
President of The UPS Store, Tim Davis, on Studio 3.