Bible Center School moves to virtual learning

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bible Center School in Charleston has moved to virtual learning for all students as of Wednesday.

In a statement, Executive Pastor John King said, “Consistent with its current policy, Bible Center School transitioned to a virtual learning environment for all students upon the designation of Kanawha County as a red county under the State’s COVID-19 color coding system. The transition became effective yesterday following the conclusion of classes and will remain in effect until further notice.”

This change comes after Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he and his staff had been in close contact with Bible Center about its opening.

Bible Center School opened on Monday morning despite the governor’s orders.

Bible Center School faced criticism for its reopening from both the governor and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

