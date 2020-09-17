Advertisement

Big Ten going back to the field

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Talk about reversing the field, the Big Ten decided to play football after all.

Less than five weeks after moving fall sports to the spring, the league deciding today to go ahead with football this fall beginning the weekend of October 23rd-24th. The 14 teams will play 8 games each, all league contests, with no byes. The schools will also have an option to play a 9th game on December 19th, the day of the conference championship game in Indianapolis.

The league has also decided that fans will not be permitted in Big Ten stadiums, with the possibility of players' familes and coaches being allowed to watch in person.

