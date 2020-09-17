Big Ten going back to the field

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Talk about reversing the field, the Big Ten decided to play football after all.

Less than five weeks after moving fall sports to the spring, the league deciding today to go ahead with football this fall beginning the weekend of October 23rd-24th. The 14 teams will play 8 games each, all league contests, with no byes. The schools will also have an option to play a 9th game on December 19th, the day of the conference championship game in Indianapolis.

The league has also decided that fans will not be permitted in Big Ten stadiums, with the possibility of players' familes and coaches being allowed to watch in person.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.