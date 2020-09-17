Advertisement

Capitol Market Mixer cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The event typically takes place on the first Wednesday of October.
The event typically takes place on the first Wednesday of October.
The event typically takes place on the first Wednesday of October.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff and board of the Capitol Market in Charleston have decided to cancel the 2020 Capitol Market Mixer.

The event typically takes place on the first Wednesday of October.

Capitol Market officials said in a press release they are “disappointed to cancel the biggest fundraising effort of the year but have determined that this is the safest and most responsible action to take while West Virginia sees a continued rate of the spread of COVID-19.”

Organizers are planning for the Market Mixer to return in 2021.

Plans regarding alternative fundraising efforts for this year will be announced soon.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

30 more cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ninety people are reported hospitalized.

Local

Bible Center School moves to virtual learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This change comes after Gov. Justice said Wednesday he and his staff had been in close contact with Bible Center about its opening.

Local

7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has had 391 positive cases since the pandemic started, with 145 this month alone.

Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hocking Hills State Park.

Studio 3

Explore Ohio’s Appalachian Country

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Lydia Mihalik on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Toys that teach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner on Studio 3.

Local

Ohio Governor announces new school dashboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
He made the announcement during his press update on COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday afternoon.

Local

Fmr. Rowan County youth pastor accused of exposing himself to a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former youth pastor in Rowan County is accused of exposing himself to a minor.

Studio 3

Tech to help busy back to school families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tech lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch on Studio 3.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | WVU on-campus positives in one location to count as single case

Updated: 2 hours ago

Studio 3

Small businesses pivoting during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
President of The UPS Store, Tim Davis, on Studio 3.