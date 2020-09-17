Capitol Market Mixer cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff and board of the Capitol Market in Charleston have decided to cancel the 2020 Capitol Market Mixer.

The event typically takes place on the first Wednesday of October.

Capitol Market officials said in a press release they are “disappointed to cancel the biggest fundraising effort of the year but have determined that this is the safest and most responsible action to take while West Virginia sees a continued rate of the spread of COVID-19.”

Organizers are planning for the Market Mixer to return in 2021.

Plans regarding alternative fundraising efforts for this year will be announced soon.

