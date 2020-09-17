Advertisement

COVID-19 case involving a sheriff’s department employee

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There has been a positive case of coronavirus involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department employee as of Thursday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, they are working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to complete contact tracing to determine if any other employees came in direct contact with this individual.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says, “my thoughts are with my employee at this time, as well as with his family. I would like to thank Dr. Sherri Young and her staff for always being willing to work with my office to ensure that we are continuing to follow all guidelines necessary to protect our staff and the public.”

