Advertisement

Father, daughter create candy chute to keep Halloween safe during pandemic

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father and daughter hope their creativity will help everyone enjoy Halloween despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an idea Andrew Beattie said he had been thinking about a while.

So with the help of his daughter, Beattie created a candy chute for Halloween.

“I thought this would be a good year with every going on right now in the world to put something together,” Beattie explained.

Put together with supplies from around the house, Beattie says they were able to create their candy chute in about 20 minutes.

“The intent is I will be having gloves or tongs and pulling out fresh candy from the bag and dropping it down the tube,” Beattie said."The little ones will hold their buckets or bags right here and it’ll fall in the bucket or bag."

Our 6' candy chute is ready to be attached to the handrail! Come on, Halloween!!! 🎃👻🧙 Edit #1: a quick update, since...

Posted by Andrew Beattie on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Beattie even posted his creation on Facebook thinking it might help give someone else an idea about how to keep people safe on Halloween.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

30 more cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Ninety people are reported hospitalized.

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National Politics

Justice Dept.: Sedition charge may apply to protest violence

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has seized on the demonstrations and an aggressive federal response to showcase what the president says is his law-and-order prowess, claiming he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats.

National

US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.

Local

Bible Center School moves to virtual learning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This change comes after Gov. Justice said Wednesday he and his staff had been in close contact with Bible Center about its opening.

Latest News

National

Carnival cancels more cruises, plans to sell 18 ships

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.

Local

7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has had 391 positive cases since the pandemic started, with 145 this month alone.

National

Survey: 63% of millennials, Gen Z unaware of key Holocaust facts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Greg Brobeck
The first-ever 50 state survey on Holocaust knowledge among Americans within the millennial and Generation Z age groups revealed more than half of those who took part were unaware of key facts of the event.

National

Residents ravaged by flood waters in Sally's path

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least one person is dead, another missing, in Alabama's Orange Beach after Sally blew ashore early Wednesday morning dumping torrential rains along the Gulf Coast and Florida's Panhandle.

National

Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast began cleaning up Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braced for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

National

VIDEO: Virginia bus passenger robbed while having heart attack; suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
Video footage shows a Virginia man robbing an unresponsive passenger on a Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) bus who was having a heart attack.