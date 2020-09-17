Former W.Va. doctor pleads guilty to civil rights crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A doctor who worked for a hospital in Beckley has pleaded guilty to three civil rights offenses.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Jonathan Yates, 51, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three veterans.

Plea documents state the veterans had sought treatment from Yates to manage pain through osteopathic manipulative therapy.

“This doctor abused his position of trust by preying on veterans who came to him for medical treatment,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “As this prosecution demonstrates, he will now be held accountable for using his position as a VA physician to deceive and molest his patients.”

Yates was a doctor of osteopathic medicine at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley from April 2018 to June 2019. He was

“By virtue of today’s plea agreement, Yates stands convicted of heinous criminal acts committed against military veterans who served our country honorably and with great sacrifice,” said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia. “Throughout this matter, from the commencement of this investigation to today’s plea, our focus has been on seeking justice for these veterans by holding Yates accountable for these terrible acts.”

Yates faces a maximum sentence of thirty years in prison, and his sentencing date is set for January 4th, 2021.

Yates was indicted on five charges back in April. To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

