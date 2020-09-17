Four deaths in connection to COVID-19 in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 17, 2020, there have been 497,962 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,430 total cases and 294 deaths.

The deaths include a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, and an 80-year old male from Roane County.

3,236 cases are active.

There have been 9,670 recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (922), Boone (190), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (690), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (501), Gilmer (19), Grant (150), Greenbrier (118), Hampshire (99), Hancock (139), Hardy (76), Harrison (326), Jackson (239), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,154), Lewis (38), Lincoln (148), Logan (558), Marion (250), Marshall (148), Mason (130), McDowell (80), Mercer (392), Mineral (157), Mingo (332), Monongalia (1,791), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (77), Ohio (343), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (59), Preston (145), Putnam (460), Raleigh (449), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (32), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (328), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (9), Wood (345), Wyoming (88).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.