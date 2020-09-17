W.Va. Gov. Justice releases statement on Bible Center School’s opening

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that he and his staff have been in contact with the Bible Center School about its opening.

“I think the Bible Center is stepping up and going to be able to do good stuff,” Justice said. “We’re working through our concerns without confrontation. We have different beliefs, but we are working well together to get to a solution. We’re really close to having that situation resolved in a really positive way that will be beneficial to Kanawha County, to our state, as well as the Bible Center.”

Bible Center School opened on Monday morning despite the governor’s orders.

The school plans to update safety protocols.

Officials with the school say, “historically, West Virginia has deferred to the judgment of students, teachers, and their respective families in instances where private schools choose to deviate from decisions made by public schools. BCS respectfully requests that our great State do the same in this instance.”

