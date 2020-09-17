Advertisement

High school soccer team in quarantine

Officials say the girl was showing symptoms and was later found to be positive.
Officials say the girl was showing symptoms and was later found to be positive.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Scott High School girls soccer team is in quarantine after a girl tested positive, according to Boone County Health Department officials.

The boys soccer team has not been ordered to quarantine, but the school is recommending them to social distance during practice. However, officials say some of the boys have been ordered to quarantine. According to the health department, they had recommendations from multiple authorities to quarantine at a minimum.

The health department says there is at least one positive employee at Scott High School. Some students have tested positive, but they are not on the soccer team.

Officials say they anticipate more cases as time goes on.

