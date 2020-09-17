Advertisement

Kanawha County spends second day in the red zone

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County was in its second day in the red zone Thursday. The county on Wednesday made the switch from orange to red on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map.

During the past few weeks, Kanawha County has seen a serious rise in both active and new coronavirus cases.

Health officials say the increase comes from a high level of community spread and the behavior of the public. Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department said the public has been slacking on social distancing -- things like taking vacations, going to weddings and other large gatherings.

Now that the county is in the red zone, gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

“It’s really the time to shorten those gatherings to make them smaller,” Young said.

Through contact tracing, health officials have found that some people aren’t following the rules. Now that Kanawha County is in the red, Young says it’s important to not repeat past behaviors.

She said the public constantly needs to practice social distancing, wear facial coverings, and maintain consistent hand washing.

“Everybody needs to come and get a test, even if you feel like you don’t have symptoms, you could be spreading the disease,” Young said.

Young emphasized the importance of getting tested anyway, regardless of exposure level or symptoms.

To help the county get back on track, there are several COVID-19 testing events being held throughout Kanawha County, including West Virginia State University which will offer testing on Sept. 17.

