Law enforcement urges drivers to stay alert with traffic changes

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kenova Police Department is urging drivers to proceed with caution while a bridge replacement project takes place on Interstate 64.

“A lot of people drive by habit and things have changed drastically up there. Just be careful,” said Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan.

According to the Kenova Police Department, the installation of the crossover and the closure of the eastbound bridge over Broad Hollow on Interstate 64 is complete. Traffic is down to a single lane in both directions. All traffic will use the westbound bridge until the eastbound span is finished.

Broad Hollow Road will be closed to through traffic because of construction. Officials say there will be heavy equipment, along will falling concrete and steel for the next few months.

“During the day it [ Broad Hollow Road] is closed but will open after 5 p.m. daily,” Sullivan said.

There will be changes to traffic patterns such as a stop sign at the top of the on-ramp. All eastbound traffic will be in a single lane at that point. Traffic will have to stop, then cross into the single eastbound traffic lane to position their vehicle for the crossover.

“If you would go past the stop sign or pass the stop bar about a car length which someone people do you’re actually in the traffic lane. It’s very dangerous. A lot of people try to position themselves where they can look over their left shoulder, and they drift out into the lane. We’ve had some incidents,” Sullivan said.

There are alternate routes available. You could cross into Catlettsburg and use that access point. This would get rid of the stop at the Kenova on-ramp.

Another option could be using exit 6 on I-64. Police say it only adds five minutes to your trip to the Huntington Mall area. Officials are anticipating delays of getting onto the interstate during peak hours to be at least five minutes.

