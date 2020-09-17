Advertisement

Lawsuit aims to get kids back in classrooms in Putnam County

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lawsuit in Putnam County aims to go around West Virginia’s color-coded COVID-19 metrics system and send children back to the classroom.

Connor Robertson, the father and lawyer who filed the suit, is calling for the Putnam County Board of Education not to adhere to the state’s color-code map and allow students to go to school in person.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday afternoon in Putnam County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit states the color-coding system is unconstitutional and strips children of their right to a thorough and efficient system of free schools.

“I felt I had to do something,” Robertson told WSAZ. “My kids are not getting an education.”

The Winfield High School football team has had the first three games of their season cancelled because of the color-coding metrics.

Coach Craig Snyder hadn’t heard about the lawsuit Wednesday evening but says he hopes his players are able to play in meaningful games this fall.

“I’m just telling them we have to keep our hopes up, and hopefully the numbers start to go our way now, because there have been so many changes with the color system,” Snyder said.

The lawsuit alleges the state’s metrics map discriminates against Putnam County children by favoring other counties with different levels of public education based on population and access to COVID-19 testing.

