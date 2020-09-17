Advertisement

Lengthy drug investigation nets 10 arrests in Floyd County, Ky.

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A four-month investigation led to ten people being arrested in Floyd County.

“We are scared to death of the heroin problem. We’ve seen it get a grip on us [Floyd County] the last three months,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies, with the help of Kentucky State Police, arrested several people from the Weeksbury, Melvin, and Wheelwright communities on Monday night.

Deputies say this was in response to active illegal drug trafficking investigations and complaints.

Gregory Mullins, 35, of Weeksbury, was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

Christina Stewart, 33, of Weeksbury, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, assault, and an outstanding warrant.

Kaitlyn Mitchell, 31, of Melvin, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth), possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, and five outstanding warrants.

Michael Johnson, 30, of Melvin, and Jason Kerr, 40, of McDowell, were arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Hobart Little, 37, of Weeksbury, was arrested for resisting arrest and two active warrants.

Greg Little, 47, of Weeksbury, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Jerrod Hall, 47, of Wheelwright, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth).

Michelle Hall, 46, of Wheelwright, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Davis Tackett, 79, of Weeksbury, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth) and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Sheriff Hunt said neighbors who live in the communities are helping to play a part in putting a dent in the drug epidemic.

“The community is our driving force of where we get information,” Hunt said . “They’re the ones who have to live beside these residents where traffic is consistently ongoing all through the night.”

To report suspicion of drug activity in Floyd County, call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local bus driver: They’re telling me to pay back my unemployment money

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Workforce West Virginia said some people have received unemployment benefits who shouldn't have, and now they're being asked to send the money back.

Video

City celebrates food truck Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
City celebrates food truck Wednesday

Video

Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Justice announces $6 million to help with day care

News

Lawsuit aims to get kids back in classrooms in Putnam County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
The lawsuit states the color coding system is unconstitutional and strips children of their right to a thorough and efficient system of free schools.

Forecast

Sally stays south

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Sally is now just a tropical rain system, though showers could graze far southern and eastern sections.

Latest News

News

Lawsuit filed in Putnam County to get kids back in classrooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The lawsuit is calling for the Putnam County Board of Education not to adhere to the state's color code map.

Local

Middle school in Lincoln County closed remainder of the week due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
All other Lincoln County schools will remain open.

News

W.Va. Gov. Justice releases statement on Bible Center School’s opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that he and his staff have been in contact with the Bible Center School about its opening.

News

Officials push back on gold school status in Putnam County, W.Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials push back on gold school status in Putnam County, W.Va.

News

Lengthy drug investigation nets 10 arrests in Floyd County, Ky.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lengthy drug investigation nets 10 arrests in Floyd County, Ky.