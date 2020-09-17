Advertisement

Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

Paul Rusesabagina, center, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Rusesabagina became famous for protecting more than 1,000 people as a hotel manager during Rwanda's 1994 genocide and was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, but Rwandan authorities accused him of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, which has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks inside Rwanda.
Paul Rusesabagina, center, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving people from genocide, appears at the Kicukiro Primary Court in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Rusesabagina became famous for protecting more than 1,000 people as a hotel manager during Rwanda's 1994 genocide and was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, but Rwandan authorities accused him of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, which has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks inside Rwanda.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan court has denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” saying the terrorism and other charges against him are of serious nature and he should remain in detention for another 30 days.

Rusesabagina, a Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident who has been a critic of President Paul Kagame, was charged this week with 13 offenses that also include financing terrorism, complicity in murder, recruiting child soldiers and forming a rebel group.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. It is not clear when his trial will begin.

The 66-year-old Rusesabagina had asked to be released on bail, citing poor health that has caused him to be taken to a hospital three times since he first appeared in handcuffs in Rwanda on Aug. 31. He looked frail during his court appearance.

“I assure the court that I will not flee from justice,” Rusesabagina said. But the prosecution argued that all detainees are offered the medical treatment they need.

Judge Dorothy Yankurije said the court found it necessary that Rusesabagina remain detained so that he doesn’t sabotage investigations. Rusesabagina said he will appeal the decision.

Rusesabagina earlier this week asserted that not all charges qualify as criminal offenses, and he said he denied the accusations during questioning by Rwandan investigators.

He distanced himself from the activities of a rebel movement that is the armed wing of his opposition political platform, saying he was not the movement’s leader and that the group’s members should be held responsible. The armed wing has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks.

Rusesabagina is credited with saving more than 1,000 lives during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide that killed some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus. For his efforts he was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom. But he has faced criticism from Rwandan authorities in the years since he began speaking out against alleged human rights abuses by Kagame’s government.

Neither his Rwandan lawyers — who have been discounted by his family as state-imposed representation — nor the prosecution have explained the circumstances under which Rusesabagina arrived in Rwanda after he visited Dubai.

The Rwandan court said he was arrested at Kigali International Airport, contradicting the earlier police version that he was arrested through “international cooperation.”

Kagame has indicated that Rusesabagina may have been tricked into boarding a private plane in Dubai that took him to Rwanda.

Human Rights Watch last week asserted that Rusesabagina had been “forcibly disappeared,” saying that the lack of lawful extradition proceedings suggests that Rwandan authorities don’t believe their evidence would stand up to independent scrutiny.

Government supporters reject Rusesabagina’s criticism over alleged rights abuses, saying Kagame’s leadership supports democracy and economic growth.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott traveling to Pensacola amid Sally impacts

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams allowed to play up to 11 games from this fall into next spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County moves into red category on state map, offers drive-up COVID testing

Updated: 20 minutes ago

National

Hurricane Sally damage: Gulf Shores, Ala., via drone

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|

Video

Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Latest News

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

National Politics

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
The memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

National Politics

Trump store in Tenn. to become early voting location

Updated: 1 hour ago
The building owner says his lease is up Oct. 13. According to the Bradley County Election Commission, they will set up shop the very next day, on Oct. 14.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

National

Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy 7 billion prize tickets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chuck E. Cheese has asked a bankruptcy court judge for permission to buy and destroy 7 billion prize tickets.