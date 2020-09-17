Middle school in Lincoln County closed remainder of the week due to COVID-19 case

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A middle school in Lincoln County will be closed the rest of the week due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Lincoln County Schools made that announcement Wednesday night about Guyan Valley Middle School.

School officials say they were notified just after 4 p.m. Wednesday about the case.

“Our Health Services Department immediately began the contact tracing process in conjunction with local health officials,” the school system stated. “Due to the time of notification, we feel it necessary to close Guyan Valley Middle School through Friday so contact tracing may be completed.”

All other Lincoln County schools will remain open, according to the school system.

