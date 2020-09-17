Monongalia County turns from red to orange

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monongalia County has changed from red to orange on the County Alert System Map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of daily cases per 100,000 on a seven day rolling average for Monongalia County is now 23.27 as of September 16.

Orange is ranged from 15-24.9.

On September 15, Monongalia County was in the red at 26.51.

Kanawha County is now the only red county in West Virginia as of Thursday, September 17.

