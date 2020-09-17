Advertisement

Ohio Governor announces new school dashboard

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine(WSAZ, Ohio Governor, the ohio channel)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new dashboard for school.

You can find the Schools Dashboard by clicking here.

He made the announcement during his press update on COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday afternoon.

This new dashboard gives parents and caregivers information to make decisions about their child’s education and social interactions.

There is also a new Children and COVID Dashboard which includes information about cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Also during his press conference, Gov. DeWine announced the number of counties that exceed the Centers for Disease Control’s threshold for high incidence is now at 21. Athens, Lawrence and Meigs counties are on this list.

Top 20 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence
Top 20 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence(Ohio Governor Mike DeWine)

