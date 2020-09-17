Advertisement

Sally stays south

Showers graze Turnpike and I-64 east to Greenbrier
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The buzz in the weather community has been the prowess of Hurricane Sally in Alabama, North Florida and Georgia. As advertised, Sally has pummeled the Gulf Coast of those three states with wind-whipped gales (hurricane force gusts), a pounding surf (creating a several feet high storm surge) and buckets of rain (10″ and counting in some areas).

We saw a fringe effect from Sally late when our late afternoon skies featured a milky complexion as ice crystal clouds at jet airplane level murkied up an already hazy sky from the transport of western USA smoke across our stratosphere.

While Sally’s cloud shield will dull and dim our sun skies again on Thursday, her rain bands are destined to pass harmlessly to our south. A few showers will likely make it to a Pikeville to Wytheville to Bluefield to Beckley to Lewisburg parallelogram while missing the heart of our region.

As Sally’s remnants pass out to sea off the Carolina coast on Friday, her circulation will help to tug cooler, cleaner air in from the north. So blue skies will return and hold through the weekend. A fresh crispness of autumn will sneak in, so plan on carrying a light jacket if you are heading to the Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival in Rowan County or a high school football game.

For Saturday at the Joan for the huge game between the Herd and the Appy Mountaineers, deep blue skies and pleasant air will dominate and hold through Sunday and into next week.

Highs near 70 and lows in the 40s will add an October feel to the air.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a picture perfect weekend tinged with fall.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sally Moves Inland Slowly, Keeping Us In Hazy Sunshine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Don't let the western wildfires nor Hurricane Sally fool you. Our weather will be pleasant into the last weekend of summer.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Weather

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier previews an early taste of fall this weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Cooler Starts Are More September-like

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Hurricane Sally figures to stay south of our region this week paving the way for very nice late summer weather.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT

Weather

Drew's Monday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
Meteorologist Drew Narsutis looks at the week ahead, including the possible local effects from Hurricane Sally.

Forecast

Nice vacation week weather

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
September will live up to its stellar weather reputation this week. And bonus headline, next week too says Tony C.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Clouds Break For Pleasant Sunshine

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Following a soggy Sunday, drier conditions are expected for the start of the work and school week. Towards the end of the week, some tropical moisture could move into the area, bringing another round of showers. Then, drier and much cooler air takes over for the weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT