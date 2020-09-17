Sally stays south

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The buzz in the weather community has been the prowess of Hurricane Sally in Alabama, North Florida and Georgia. As advertised, Sally has pummeled the Gulf Coast of those three states with wind-whipped gales (hurricane force gusts), a pounding surf (creating a several feet high storm surge) and buckets of rain (10″ and counting in some areas).

We saw a fringe effect from Sally late when our late afternoon skies featured a milky complexion as ice crystal clouds at jet airplane level murkied up an already hazy sky from the transport of western USA smoke across our stratosphere.

While Sally’s cloud shield will dull and dim our sun skies again on Thursday, her rain bands are destined to pass harmlessly to our south. A few showers will likely make it to a Pikeville to Wytheville to Bluefield to Beckley to Lewisburg parallelogram while missing the heart of our region.

As Sally’s remnants pass out to sea off the Carolina coast on Friday, her circulation will help to tug cooler, cleaner air in from the north. So blue skies will return and hold through the weekend. A fresh crispness of autumn will sneak in, so plan on carrying a light jacket if you are heading to the Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival in Rowan County or a high school football game.

For Saturday at the Joan for the huge game between the Herd and the Appy Mountaineers, deep blue skies and pleasant air will dominate and hold through Sunday and into next week.

Highs near 70 and lows in the 40s will add an October feel to the air.

