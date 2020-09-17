Advertisement

School district to start in-person instruction

Photo courtesy: AP Images
Photo courtesy: AP Images(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake Board of Education has announced they plan on bringing students back for in-person classes.

According to the Board of Education, they are working on developing a plan for kids to return to school on week 10.

Officials say they made the decision to do remote learning for the first nine weeks earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

The Board of Education says they have experienced staff with COVID-19 and are posting cases on their website.

School officials say they will present their week 10 re-entry plans at their board meeting on September 21 for approval. After that meeting, parents will be notified what the plan is for their grade so they will have time to adjust their schedules.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County moves into red category on state map, offers drive-up COVID testing

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Video

Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Local

High school soccer team in quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the girl was showing symptoms and was later found to be positive.

Local

COVID-19 case involving a sheriff’s department employee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials are working with the health department to conduct contact tracing.

Local

Coal giant Murray Energy out of bankruptcy under new name

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Murray Energy Holdings said its Chapter 11 plan was approved last month in U.S. bankruptcy court in Ohio and became effective Wednesday.

Latest News

Local

Monongalia County turns from red to orange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of daily cases per 100,000 on a seven day rolling average for Monongalia County is now 23.27 as of September 16.

Video

The Village at Riverview Parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
The village at Riverview parade in Barboursville

Local

Four deaths in connection to COVID-19 in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
3,236 cases are active.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sally Misses To The South

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Don't let the western wildfires nor Hurricane Sally fool you. Our weather will be pleasant into the last weekend of summer.

National

Stafford County, Va. girl found safe, abductor taken into custody

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
17-year-old Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was located safely, and her abductor has been taken into custody.