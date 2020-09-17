School district to start in-person instruction

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Chesapeake Board of Education has announced they plan on bringing students back for in-person classes.

According to the Board of Education, they are working on developing a plan for kids to return to school on week 10.

Officials say they made the decision to do remote learning for the first nine weeks earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

The Board of Education says they have experienced staff with COVID-19 and are posting cases on their website.

School officials say they will present their week 10 re-entry plans at their board meeting on September 21 for approval. After that meeting, parents will be notified what the plan is for their grade so they will have time to adjust their schedules.

