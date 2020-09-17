Advertisement

UPDATE | High school football player tests positive for COVID-19

Football courtesy of AP Images
Football courtesy of AP Images(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE 9/17/20 @ 3:07 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of Cabell Midland High School’s football team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cabell County Schools.

Originally, because Cabell Midland High School played a football game with Huntington High School Friday night, there may have been concern about players having exposure to COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials with Cabell County Schools say contact tracing has been completed. The district’s Chief Health Officer says there is no need for any further action. This means all Huntington High students may return to school Friday and all football activities may continue. The JV game originally scheduled for Thursday night will be rescheduled.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/17/20 @ 2:13 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of Cabell Midland High School’s football team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cabell County Schools.

The Cabell Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools released this information Thursday.

Officials say the student was last in close contact with other team members and coaches on Saturday, then went to school Monday morning before leaving to go home.

After contact tracing and investigations done in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Andrea Lauffer, the Cabell Huntington Health Department has determined the other players on the football team, the team’s coaches, and all students and teachers who were in five classes the student attended Monday morning must be quarantined. All affected parties are being contacted today and they are deep cleaning the school.

Health department officials say other students and staff at the school were socially distanced from the positive student and shouldn’t be affected.

According to Cabell County Schools Officials, because Cabell Midland High School played a football game with Huntington High School on Friday, it’s possible some players may have had exposure. The district is sending those students home and suspending all Huntington High School football games, as well as football practices until appropriate contact tracing can be done.

Officials say the decision on Friday’s varsity game will be made as soon as possible.

The health department says no other students or staff at Huntington High School, outside of the football team, should be affected.

Because a positive case at a school can cause concern for parents, students and employees, the district says the student attendance policy at Cabell Midland High School will be relaxed for the next few days.

